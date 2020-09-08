Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $529,000. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Dollar General by 127.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.59.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $195.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $206.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,683 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

