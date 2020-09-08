Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) hit a new 52-week high on Sunday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 2749600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517 in the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Domo by 1,902.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 143,623 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Domo by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

