Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 3,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,706. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

