Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $5.47 Million in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth $312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AtriCure by 49.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AtriCure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AtriCure by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AtriCure by 233.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. AtriCure Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.71.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.