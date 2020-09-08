Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $6.09 Million in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 272,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of MarineMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 229.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MarineMax by 11,028.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000.

HZO stock opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. MarineMax Inc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $558.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $160,250.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,310 shares of company stock worth $5,020,777. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

