E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOAN. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC set a €11.90 ($14.00) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.95 ($12.89).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.94 ($11.70) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.07 and a 200 day moving average of €9.72. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

