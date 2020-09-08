Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 298.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,909 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

