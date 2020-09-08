Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $187.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Gabelli lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.69.

Ecolab stock opened at $204.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.37. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,718,000 after buying an additional 612,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

