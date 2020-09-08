Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 206.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,428 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,384,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,694.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,290,503 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

EW stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

