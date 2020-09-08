Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Raised by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,498 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $46,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after buying an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,098,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $738,654,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

In other news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,984.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,333 shares of company stock worth $11,813,324. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.