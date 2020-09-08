Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ELSSF. HSBC raised shares of Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Elis from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ELSSF opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. Elis has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

