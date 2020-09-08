Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

