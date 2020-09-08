Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ENLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ENLV opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

