Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,394 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.