Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,062 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after buying an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 519,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LYB opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

