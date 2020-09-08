Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $147,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 312,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 112,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 37,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

