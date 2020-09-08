Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.34.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.