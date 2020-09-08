Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after buying an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $216.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $224.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,485 shares of company stock worth $67,153,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.