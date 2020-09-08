Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.19. Evogene shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,501 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,545.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Evogene worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

