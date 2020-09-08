Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of EPM opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.