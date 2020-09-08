Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.53 ($30.04).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €23.65 ($27.82) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.23 and its 200-day moving average is €22.76.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

