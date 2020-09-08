Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,743 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $15,531,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $10,439,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Expedia Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 87,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Expedia Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.23.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.