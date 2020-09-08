Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Position Lowered by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of Eyenovia worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,789. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Eyenovia Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Eyenovia Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EYEN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,593,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

