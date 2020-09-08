Farmer Bros (FARM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.12. Farmer Bros has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

