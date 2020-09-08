Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.17 million and $10,732.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000782 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007935 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 290,573,400 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

