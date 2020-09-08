Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 320,798 Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 320,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $1,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 292,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Camping World by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 406,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 219,011 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,996 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $208,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 77,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,930 and have sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWH opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.83.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -49.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.