Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.