Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Boise Cascade worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

BCC opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.32. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

