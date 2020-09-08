Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

