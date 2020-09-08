Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,202 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

