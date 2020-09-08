Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.51 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 10,826.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

