Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 1,972.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,375 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,910,000 after acquiring an additional 705,142 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after acquiring an additional 606,149 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,241,000 after acquiring an additional 473,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,722 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

