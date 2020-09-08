Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,325 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHF. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,167.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,670,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 1,596,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 194,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 213,036 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 821,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 64,849 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.20). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

