Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 97,403 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 128.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNY opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

