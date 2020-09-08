Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,511,672 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,450,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,729,000 after buying an additional 875,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $148.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.60. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.73.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

