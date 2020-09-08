Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 10.84% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76.

