FIL Ltd Buys 25,886 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 240.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 31.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,229,000 after buying an additional 896,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 174.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,153,000 after buying an additional 374,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 285,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.