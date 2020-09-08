FIL Ltd Has $4.29 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 212.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 44.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,374,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Splunk by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,574,000 after buying an additional 278,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,765,376.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,825 shares of company stock worth $16,817,730. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $200.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

