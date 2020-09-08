Financial Analysis: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) vs. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

This table compares Old Point Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.32 million 1.54 $7.86 million N/A N/A Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.15 $5.68 million $0.24 15.42

Old Point Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Old Point Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 14.62% 7.15% 0.72% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 2.36% 1.09% 0.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiary, Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., provides wealth management services, which include retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax services, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 18 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.