Financial Survey: Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 4.72 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.61 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

CBM Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bancorp 34.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBM Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 7.63% 1.33% 0.34% Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45%

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

