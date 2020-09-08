First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,047,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $225.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average of $189.28. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $240.69.

