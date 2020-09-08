First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

