First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964,485 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $123,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

