First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,876 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

