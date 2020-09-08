First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,845 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

AON stock opened at $202.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

