First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,875 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,875 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 209.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 117.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Dell by 14.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after acquiring an additional 492,516 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 139.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $10,806,666.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,676 shares of company stock worth $46,991,996. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

