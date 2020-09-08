FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 64,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.