Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 589,226 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

F opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

