Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Fortinet worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $2,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 331,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,977. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

