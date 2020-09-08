Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,549,893 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,027,000 after acquiring an additional 253,327 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Fortive by 86.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after buying an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,051,000 after buying an additional 95,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after buying an additional 760,015 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. 31,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

